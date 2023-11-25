Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 2,170 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group increased its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its position in Ford Motor by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 153,594,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,935,294,000 after buying an additional 6,048,371 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,734,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,282,028,000 after buying an additional 3,327,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,311,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,123,000 after buying an additional 1,535,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $918,894,000 after buying an additional 9,481,852 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 22,028,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,293,672. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.