Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 250 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,026 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,912,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,125,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,397,352. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.48 billion, a PE ratio of 75.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

