Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 5,297 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,297 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,023,233,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,295,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,625,000 after purchasing an additional 60,457 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,704,000 after purchasing an additional 443,506 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 373.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,971,000 after purchasing an additional 574,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,778,000 after purchasing an additional 21,928 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

JMST stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.63. 127,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.53.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

