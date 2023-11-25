Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 950 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.56. 8,083,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,298,147. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $74.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.