Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Biogen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,452,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,516,066,000 after purchasing an additional 41,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $904,582,000 after buying an additional 80,944 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 771.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,400,000 after buying an additional 2,263,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $231.95. 396,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.86 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

