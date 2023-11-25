ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ExlService to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.67.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.89. ExlService has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.68 million. Analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 38.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 56.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 120.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

