Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,207,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 5.16% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $407,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FRT opened at $92.14 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $115.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.36.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

