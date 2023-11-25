FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Lowered by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,291 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 144.8% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $257.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $162.61 and a 1-year high of $270.95.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

