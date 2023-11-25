FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,665 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after acquiring an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth $314,712,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in FedEx by 86.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $428,563,000 after purchasing an additional 799,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

FedEx Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:FDX traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.61. The company had a trading volume of 452,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $162.61 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

