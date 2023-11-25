Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 648.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,836 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $8,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Ferguson by 90.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ferguson

In other news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,094.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,094.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $434,999.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at $509,612.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $167.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $111.85 and a 12-month high of $171.06. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. Raymond James started coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,142.63.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

