Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Stake Increased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $11,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 90.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter worth $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of FERG opened at $167.74 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $111.85 and a 1 year high of $171.06. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.79 and a 200-day moving average of $156.10.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $2,961,156.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,442,158.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $2,961,156.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,442,158.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $300,266.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,064 shares in the company, valued at $175,251.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FERG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,142.63.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

