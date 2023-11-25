FIH group plc (LON:FIH) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.25

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
FIH group Stock Performance
Shares of FIH opened at GBX 270 ($3.38) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £33.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1,080.00 and a beta of 0.58. FIH group has a one year low of GBX 200 ($2.50) and a one year high of GBX 290 ($3.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 238.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 250.09.
About FIH group
