Financial Comparison: Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) vs. AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Free Report) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and AppLovin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A AppLovin $2.82 billion 4.71 -$192.75 million $0.30 131.63

Tiga Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AppLovin.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% -2.91% AppLovin 3.46% 11.48% 3.31%

Risk and Volatility

Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppLovin has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tiga Acquisition and AppLovin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A AppLovin 1 3 12 0 2.69

AppLovin has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.42%. Given AppLovin’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AppLovin is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of AppLovin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AppLovin beats Tiga Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiga Acquisition

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

