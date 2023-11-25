Financial Contrast: Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) & Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF)

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) and Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hudson Global and Randstad’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Global $200.92 million 0.21 $7.13 million $0.48 31.67 Randstad N/A N/A N/A $1.60 32.93

Hudson Global has higher revenue and earnings than Randstad. Hudson Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Randstad, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

48.8% of Hudson Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of Randstad shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Hudson Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hudson Global and Randstad, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Randstad 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hudson Global presently has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 179.61%. Given Hudson Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hudson Global is more favorable than Randstad.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Global and Randstad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Global 0.89% 7.75% 5.53% Randstad N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hudson Global beats Randstad on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudson Global

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Global, Inc. provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services. The company was formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc. and changed its name to Hudson Global, Inc. in April 2012. Hudson Global, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Randstad

(Get Free Report)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments. In addition, it recruits experienced staff for managerial and professional roles in a range of sectors and disciplines, including IT, engineering, finance, healthcare, HR, education, legal affairs, sales and marketing and communications. Further, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition. It has operations in North America, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Iberia, other European countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Randstad Holding NV and changed its name to Randstad N.V. in April 2018. Randstad N.V. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

