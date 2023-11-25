Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $418,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,241,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,300,000 after buying an additional 100,029 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,553,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,198,000 after buying an additional 42,355 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 222,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,414,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 433,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,022,000 after acquiring an additional 46,425 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $153.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.68. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $159.38. The firm has a market cap of $443.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.