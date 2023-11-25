Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $711,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.21% of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPRE. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 57,552.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 74,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 74,243 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA JPRE opened at $41.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.03. The company has a market capitalization of $332.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.40. JPMorgan Realty Income ETF has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $47.66.

About JPMorgan Realty Income ETF

The JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (JPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund actively invests in US equity REITs and mortgage REITs, selecting those perceived to exhibit financial strength, operating revenues, and attractive growth potential. JPRE was launched on May 20, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

