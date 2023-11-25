Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,262,825,000 after purchasing an additional 995,107 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 962,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after buying an additional 73,291 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average of $39.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $844,702.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,600.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,702.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

