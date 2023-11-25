Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG opened at $92.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

