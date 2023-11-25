Financial Review: Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) and VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS)

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) and Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares VinFast Auto and Hyundai Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VinFast Auto N/A -43.68% -43.45% Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VinFast Auto and Hyundai Motor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VinFast Auto N/A N/A $12.02 million ($0.11) -59.63 Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A $15,720.50 0.00

Analyst Recommendations

VinFast Auto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hyundai Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for VinFast Auto and Hyundai Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VinFast Auto 0 0 3 0 3.00 Hyundai Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

VinFast Auto presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.82%. Given VinFast Auto’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VinFast Auto is more favorable than Hyundai Motor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.1% of VinFast Auto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Hyundai Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of VinFast Auto shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. It also offers accessories and part. VinFast Auto Ltd. was founded in 2017 and is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. VinFast Auto Ltd. is a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

About Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, The new i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under The new Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names. It also provides commercial vehicles under the STARIA, H-1, and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 6, IONIQ 5, NEXO, Santa Fe Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid, Tucson Hybrid, Tucson Plug-in Hybrid, KONA Electric, Elantra Hybrid, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Hybrid, and The new i30 Hybrid names. In addition, the company offers trucks, buses, vans, engines; vehicle financing, credit card processing, and other financing activities; train manufacturing services and other activities; and marketing, engineering, mobility, and insurance services, as well as operates a football club. Further, it is involved in real estate development; research and development; and investment activities. Hyundai Motor Company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

