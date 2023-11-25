First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $188.00 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet raised First Solar from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $214.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded First Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $232.92.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $154.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.98.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts forecast that First Solar will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,198.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,121 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,043 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

