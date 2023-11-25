First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Acquired by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 27.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.0% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.4% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.8% during the second quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 9,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Up 0.5 %

FDL traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.05. 317,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,301. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $38.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

