Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stake Lessened by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.5% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.3 %

FISV opened at $125.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.95. The firm has a market cap of $78.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

