Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,890 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $7,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.2% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth approximately $3,743,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 287,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,834,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 415,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,540,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 16.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the period.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FMX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

FMX stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $123.72. 268,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,050. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.42 and a 200-day moving average of $109.83. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $74.90 and a twelve month high of $128.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.0001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.