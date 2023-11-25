Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.23

Shares of Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.23 and traded as high as C$3.25. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 1,032,727 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.75 to C$5.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Foran Mining from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FOM

Foran Mining Stock Up 3.9 %

About Foran Mining

The company has a market cap of C$828.20 million, a P/E ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.25.

(Get Free Report)

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.