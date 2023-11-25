Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,296 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $11,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,402,934,000 after purchasing an additional 617,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,395,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,687,787,000 after purchasing an additional 527,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after acquiring an additional 147,048 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTNT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,847,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,934,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,083 shares of company stock worth $1,576,281. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

