Fortinet’s (FTNT) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC restated a hold rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.90.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $53.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.03 and a 200 day moving average of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,083 shares of company stock worth $1,576,281. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

