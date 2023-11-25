Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) CEO C Christopher Gaut Sells 1,449 Shares of Stock

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) CEO C Christopher Gaut sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $31,935.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,755.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE FET opened at $22.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $33.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Forum Energy Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 567.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after buying an additional 497,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 1,259.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 219,978 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $4,776,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 370.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 143,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $4,191,000. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

Featured Stories

