Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 230,669 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,254,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,669 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.54% of Entergy worth $316,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,604,000. Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,479,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 96,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,439,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,098,000 after purchasing an additional 257,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

NYSE ETR opened at $101.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $120.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

