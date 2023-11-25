Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 393,824 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,646,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,824 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.20% of Axon Enterprise worth $321,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $228.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.27. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.39 and a 1 year high of $231.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.64.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total value of $110,452.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,060.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total value of $110,452.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,060.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $8,946,824.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 236,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,432,231.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,381 shares of company stock valued at $14,889,269. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

