Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 131,995 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,717,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,995 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $188,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98,060.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,484,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,989,000 after acquiring an additional 869,248 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 435.0% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,989 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,962,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,544,000 after purchasing an additional 414,294 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average is $50.71. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

