Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,395,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702,991 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.46% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $326,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,932,000 after buying an additional 451,263 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 85,429.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,318,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,279,526,000 after buying an additional 13,303,111 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,476,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,466,000 after buying an additional 3,095,892 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,139,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $878,031,000 after buying an additional 394,442 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,062,000 after buying an additional 145,678 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,486,511.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $966,128.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,812.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,902,247. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.82.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $57.96 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $98.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

