Franklin Resources Inc. Has $193.06 Million Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,594,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,973 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.24% of Canadian National Railway worth $193,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 93.5% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.22.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.4 %

CNI opened at $115.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $129.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.5734 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.86%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.