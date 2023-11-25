Franklin Resources Inc. Has $229.96 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,983,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,030 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $229,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,640.6% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $75.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average of $77.17. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $93.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

