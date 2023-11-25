Franklin Resources Inc. Has $257.63 Million Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,055,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,596 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $257,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in AerCap by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 3.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in AerCap by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 6.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in AerCap by 1.2% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 20,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

AerCap Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE AER opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.89. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $49.58 and a 12 month high of $69.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.95.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.37. AerCap had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

