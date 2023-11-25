Franklin Resources Inc. Has $316.04 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,057,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,182,756 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.77% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $316,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after buying an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $27.25 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FITB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.03.

In related news, Director C. Bryan Daniels acquired 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

