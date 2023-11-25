Franklin Resources Inc. Has $318.19 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,217,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.01% of Dollar Tree worth $318,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.22.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $117.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

