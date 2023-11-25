Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 326,366 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,083,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,366 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of CrowdStrike worth $306,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $210.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $212.86.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $3,000,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 852,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,640,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $153.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.10.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

