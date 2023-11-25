Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,188,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,029 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Ares Management worth $307,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Ares Management by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $109.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $112.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Ares Management’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

View Our Latest Report on Ares Management

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, insider Ryan Berry sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $4,192,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 444,661 shares in the company, valued at $46,604,919.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 7,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $110,511.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,362,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,141,651.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $4,192,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 444,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,604,919.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 557,397 shares of company stock worth $8,827,011 and sold 720,874 shares worth $75,082,110. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.