Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 150,208 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,814,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,208 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $207,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard C. Tuttle purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.49 per share, with a total value of $130,612.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,787.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.91.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

NYSE:H opened at $116.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.19 and a 200 day moving average of $111.56. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $88.01 and a 52-week high of $127.80.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 13.39%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

