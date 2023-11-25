Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 352,361 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,936,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 352,361 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.18% of KBR worth $191,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,188,000 after buying an additional 39,673 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in KBR by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,415,000 after acquiring an additional 64,012 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in KBR by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,073,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,197,000 after purchasing an additional 73,594 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 1.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,198,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,935,000 after acquiring an additional 32,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,450,000 after purchasing an additional 78,173 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.53 per share, for a total transaction of $257,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 147,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,584,082.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR opened at $52.29 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -34.18%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

