fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) COO Alberto Horihuela Sells 36,827 Shares

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $117,478.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,423,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,542,212.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

fuboTV Stock Up 2.5 %

fuboTV stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. fuboTV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $320.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.51 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 28.92% and a negative return on equity of 75.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 72.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FUBO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

