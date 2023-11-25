Fundamental Research Trims Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Target Price to C$10.48

Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF – Free Report) had its price target cut by Fundamental Research from C$10.89 to C$10.48 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Home Capital Acquisition is Promising for MICs” and dated November 22, 2022. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” the firm’s analyst wrote.
Builders Capital Mortgage Price Performance
BCF opened at C$8.75 on Wednesday. Builders Capital Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of C$8.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02.
About Builders Capital Mortgage
Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Builders Capital Mortgage
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
Receive News & Ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.