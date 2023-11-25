Fundamental Research Trims Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Target Price to C$10.48

Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF – Free Report) had its price target cut by Fundamental Research from C$10.89 to C$10.48 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Home Capital Acquisition is Promising for MICs” and dated November 22, 2022. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Builders Capital Mortgage Price Performance

BCF opened at C$8.75 on Wednesday. Builders Capital Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of C$8.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02.

About Builders Capital Mortgage

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

