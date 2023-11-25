Fundamental Research Trims Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Target Price to C$10.48

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2023

Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCFFree Report) had its price target cut by Fundamental Research from C$10.89 to C$10.48 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Home Capital Acquisition is Promising for MICs” and dated November 22, 2022. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Builders Capital Mortgage Price Performance

BCF opened at C$8.75 on Wednesday. Builders Capital Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of C$8.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02.

About Builders Capital Mortgage

(Get Free Report)

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.