Gear4music (LON:G4M) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $127.15

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 127.15 ($1.59) and traded as high as GBX 143.90 ($1.80). Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.72), with a volume of 128,197 shares trading hands.

Gear4music Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £30.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2,880.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 127.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 110.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16.

About Gear4music

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers pianos, violins, cellos, violas, double bass, bass guitar amps and pedal, guitars, amps, mixers, speakers and audio electronics, drum kits, clarinets, flutes, oboes and piccolos, drums, trumpets, trombones, tubas and french horns, lightweight instruments, guitars and accessories, bass amplification, and drum kits and accessories.

