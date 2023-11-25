Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Holdings Lifted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,280,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496,390 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.98% of Gentex worth $66,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 99,783.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622,309 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 98,058.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,446,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gentex by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,973 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4,004.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,271,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,318 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Shares of GNTX opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.44. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $34.33.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

