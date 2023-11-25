Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,099,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,914 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $544,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. Bank of America began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.52.

In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $222,961.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $31,108,013.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,446 shares of company stock worth $14,733,361 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock opened at $171.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.36 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.10 and its 200 day moving average is $163.71. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $193.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

