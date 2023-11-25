Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,328,389 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 58,834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.96% of HP worth $592,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 83.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of HP by 84.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HP by 84.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,596,922 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $41,040,895.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,922,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,698,304.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,596,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $41,040,895.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,922,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,698,304.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,457,179 shares of company stock valued at $388,231,371 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPQ

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.