Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,517,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.07% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $516,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth $207,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TTWO opened at $156.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.58. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.21 and a 12 month high of $157.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.