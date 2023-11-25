Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,376,365 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Workday worth $535,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $236.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -492.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.06. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.13 and a 1-year high of $252.72.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach acquired 8,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $240.44 per share, with a total value of $2,086,057.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,177.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach acquired 8,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $240.44 per share, with a total value of $2,086,057.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,177.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Workday from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Workday from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.88.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

