Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,953,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,363 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.20% of CDW worth $540,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CDW by 31.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $357,504,000 after buying an additional 464,545 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 119.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in CDW by 0.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,407,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 26.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,777,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 34.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $216.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.45. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $160.66 and a 12-month high of $219.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

