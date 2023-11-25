Geode Capital Management LLC Has $552.23 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,481,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.11% of Albemarle worth $552,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.50.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ALB opened at $128.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $293.01. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.67.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.